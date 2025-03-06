Live
‘Dispel superstitions on blood donation’
Vijayawada : Lauding the services rendered by the NTR district Red Cross Society, the State chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society YD Rama Rao said that it should become exemplary to other districts in the state.
He was the chief guest at the district meeting of the Red Cross here on Wednesday with Dr Samaram in the Chair.
Rama Rao suggested that the district body should form various committees to undertake programmes in the service of people. The Red Cross should strive to dispel the superstitions in blood donation and organise health awareness and skill development programmes for the youth. He also suggested that the district body should increase the service activities in the capital region.
Dr Samaram elaborated on the services being rendered by the district unit of the Red Cross including the time of floods and Corona pandemic.
Guntur district unit president Ramachandra Raju, Dr Velaga Joshi also participated.