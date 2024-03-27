Dissidence in YSRCP in Venkatagiri likely to help TDP

Nellore: In a major setback for the ruling YSRCP in Venkatagiri constituency, its senior leader and Nellore District Cooperative Central Bank (NDCCB) chairman Mettukuru Dhanunjaya Reddy is going to contest as rebel candidate against the official candidate.

Dhanunjaya Reddy, a close follower of Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, played a crucial role in the victory of Venkatagiri YSRCP nominee Anam Ramanarayana Reddy in 2019 elections.

It may be recalled that YSRCP high command nominated Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, son of former chief minister N Janardhan Reddy, in place of Anam Ramanarayana Reddy for Venkatagiri constituency in 2024 elections.

After quitting YSRCP, Ramanarayana Reddy joined TDP and has been nominated for Atmakuru Assembly constituency against his wish to contest from Venkatagiri in the ensuing elections.

However, TDP fielded a new candidate for Venkatagiri, Kurugondla Lakskmi Sai Priya, daughter of former Venkatagiri MLA Kurukondla Rakrishna. Political circles thought TDP might face a tough fight from YSRCP’s Ramkumar Reddy.

But interestingly, with dissidence increasing against Ramkumar Reddy, it is said TDP nominee Lakshmi Sai Priya’s victory can be a cakewalk despite she being a non-local and new to the politics.

Besides desertion of leaders, Ramkumar Reddy is seen as inexperienced and immature leader who is not considered equal to the stature of Ramanarayana Reddy.

Anti-incumbency is also going to affect the YSRCP’s chances as constituency has not seen any development which sparked rebellion by Ramanarayana Reddy.

Moreover, Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy is also not local to Venkatagiri as he hails from Vakadu mandal in Guduru Assembly constituency.

It may be recalled that Ramkumar Reddy secured only 5,375 votes by contesting on Congress ticket from Venkatagiri constituency in triangular contest in 2014 elections.

As there are many Kamma voters in Dakkili and Balayapalli mandals, Kurukondla Lakshmi Priya, who belongs to the same community, may have bright chances since credibility of her father Kurukondla Ramakrishna too is expected to help her.

After formation of TDP in 1983, the party got elected four times in the constituency. Baskara Saikrishna Yachendra won in 1985, V V R K Yachendra Velugoti in 1994 and Kurugondla Ramakrishna in 2009 and 2014.

Congress candidate Nallapureddy Srinivssulu Reddy won in 1978, Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy in 1989), Nedurumalli Rajyalakshmi won in 1999 and 2004). YSRCP’s Anam Ramanarayana Reddy won in 2019.

The constituency has Kaluvaya, Rapuru, Sydapuram, Dakkili, Balayapalle and Venkatagiri mandals with a total of 2,49,253 voters.