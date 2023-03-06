Dist fencing teams selected for State-level tourney

Prakasam district Fencing Association secretary G Naveen said that senior category teams for the district were selected for the 9th State-level tournament, as per their performance in the district-level tournament concluded on Sunday.





Naveen said that the district-level selections were held at Narayana Public School in Ongole on Sunday, and members in the men's and women's teams for sabre, foil and epee categories were selected from a total of 80 players. He said that the selected players will participate in the tournament scheduled to be conducted in Kakinada from March 10 to 11.





Naveen informed that State president V Nageswara Rao, district Olympic Association president Kurra Bhaskara Rao, District Fencing Association president Balisetty Nageswara Rao, district vice-president Kunapareddy Siva, treasurer I Siva and others appreciated the members of the district teams and wished them to perform better.











