Distribution of enhanced pensions under YSR Pension Kanuka begins

Tirupati/Chittoor: The government started distributing increased amount of pensions under the YSR Pension Kanuka from Sunday. The enhanced pensions will be distributed during the week-long celebrations till January 7. A total of Rs 74.7 crore will be distributed to 2,67,527 beneficiaries in Tirupati district whereas 2,67,796 beneficiaries will get a benefit of Rs 73.04 cr in Chittoor district. It may be noted that the government has increased the pension amount from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 from January 1 onwards.

Towards the development of all segments of the society, the social security pensions will be given to old aged people, weavers, widows, persons with disability, Toddy tappers, single women, fishermen, traditional cobblers, transgenders and Dappu artists. While the State-level programme will be held on January 3, the Chittoor district programme has been launched by the ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu. Tirupati district level programme to be held on Tuesday though the formal distribution of pensions has already commenced.

At a programme held in Chittoor on Sunday, ZP Chairman Srinivasulu recalled that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled his promise by effecting a hike in the social security pensions by Rs 250 for the third year in a row and the beneficiaries will get Rs 2,750 per month from now onwards. This will be further increased to Rs 3,000 from next January, he said. The government has been implementing various welfare schemes and giving pensions to 64 lakh beneficiaries in the state, he said.

Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu said that the CM has fulfilled his promise by increasing the pension amount every year. In-charge district collector Dr S Venkateswar said that 99 per cent of pensions are being distributed by 6 am on the first of every month at the door step of beneficiaries across the state. Chittoor Mayor A Amuda, Advisor for foreign affairs M Gnanendra Reddy and others were present.

In Tirupati, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy released the posters of YSR Pension Kanuka on Sunday. DRDA PD AD Jyothi also took part in the programme. Meanwhile, the distribution of pensions has commenced by the respective Corporators in their divisions. Local MLAs and other public representatives will take part in the distribution of enhanced pensions across the district, said the Collector.