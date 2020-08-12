Distribution of house site pattas likely to be postponed once again amid Coronavirus outbreak

The distribution of house site pattas has been postponed once again for the fifth time in Andhra Pradesh. Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das said that the program would not be held on the 15th of this month and the date shall be announced soon. He also given clarity over the laying of foundation stone for the executive capital and said that it will be laid soon. He said that the TDP is trying to block the three capitals, all the hurdles will be removed soon.

The government hopes to give house site pattas to 30 lakh people across the state. The government wanted to distribute it a year before it was formed. First it was supposed to be distributed on Sankranthi then it was postponed to Ambedkar Jayanti day due to unavoidable reasons, then local body elections came and followed by Coronavirus and lockdown. Later with the lifting of the lockdown now Jagan Mohan Reddy government decided to distribute on YSR birth anniversary but the government postponed it again as the corona cases were increasing and were later scheduled to be handed over on August 15. But there is talk of a postponement due to the presence of coronavirus cases along with court cases.

Meanwhile, in the health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh government, 9024 new coronavirus cases reported in the state taking the tally to 2,44,549 on Monday and the death toll crossed the 2203 with 87 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday. On the other hand, the total number of recovered patients touched 1,54,749 along with 9113 got cured in the last 24 hours, leaving 87,597 active cases in the State.