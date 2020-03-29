Distribution of ration begins in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The civil supplies department has started the distribution of ration cards to the beneficiaries on Sunday. About 1.29 crore families will get the ration till April 15. The state government started the distribution on March 29 instead of April 1 due to lockdown.

Poor people have no income due to the lockdown. In this backdrop, the civil supplies department has made arrangements for the distribution of ration at the fair price shops. The dealers are not collecting the fingerprints in e pose machines due to Coronavirus.

Either signatures or manual fingerprints are collected by the dealers. The distribution will continue till April 15. The government has also decided to distribute Rs.1000 as financial assistance to the white ration card holders on April 4 due to lockdown.