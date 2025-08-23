Distribution of smart ration cards to begin on Aug 25

Vijayawada: Civilsupplies minister Nadendla Manohar announced on Friday that the state government will issue 1.45 crore new smart ration cards to beneficiaries starting August 25. The distribution will occur in four phases across the state, beginning with nine districts: Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, NTR, Tirupati, Nellore, Srikakulam, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna.

Subsequent phases will cover Chittoor, Kakinada, Guntur, and Eluru from August 30; Anantapur, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, and Anakapalli from September 6; and Bapatla, Palnadu, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Prakasam in the final phase.

Speaking at the state civil supplies office, Manohar said that the smart cards will feature the state government’s emblem and beneficiary details, excluding political leaders’ photos. The cards will be distributed door-to-door by civil supplies and village/ward secretariat staff, ensuring transparency and efficiency through modern technology. A toll-free number (1967) is printed on the cards for beneficiaries to report issues.In a pioneering move, the state will deliver rations to the homes of 16 lakh differently-abled or elderly (above 65) beneficiaries, a first in India. The minister noted that ration cardholders who have migrated can access rations locally but must collect their new smart cards from their original registration location. The distribution plan includes 53 lakh cards in the first phase, 23.70 lakh in the second, 23 lakh in the third, and 46 lakh in the fourth. Additionally, 6,71,000 new ration cards have been issued, with 16,67,032 applications approved.

He said the initiative, prepared over two months, aims to reach even the remotest areas. The cards will be securely transported in QR-coded boxes from state to district, mandal, and ration shops, ensuring traceability. With 93 per cent efficiency in ration distribution and improved service quality, this large-scale smart card rollout, supported by trained officials and technology to curb illegal PDS rice transport, marks a significant step in welfare delivery.