Distribution of textbooks begins in govt schools

Eluru: The coalition government has initiated reforms to improve the school education system, said Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy. The minister distributed textbooks to students at Edara High School in Agiripalli mandal on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the education department has made arrangements to distribute kits with nine types of items under the name of Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Vidyarthi Mitra on the day of the opening of schools.

Similarly, midday meals with fine variety rice will be provided to students. He said that due to this, 1,17,598 students studying in 1,768 government schools and 19,993 students in 132 hostels in the district will benefit. The government has prepared 6,73,00 textbooks, 7,62,338 notebooks etc to be supplied to students in the district. He said that the government is giving top priority to the education sector. As part of this, steps have been taken to fill 1035 teacher posts in the district through the DSC.

Several education department officials, local public representatives, coalition leaders, and others participated in the programme.

Participating in various development programmes in Agiripalli mandal, Parthasarathy said that many successes have been achieved in the first year of his rule. He laid the foundation stone for the Yadava Community Hall to be built with MPLADS funds of Rs 30 lakh at Nekkalam Gollagudem in Agiripalli mandal, and for the development work of the road from Eedara to Sobanapuram with NABARD funds of Rs 1.5 crore. He said that the development of roads has been given top priority during the rule of the coalition government across the state.

He said that construction of roads and drains has been undertaken under the ZP in Nuzvid constituency with Rs 3.55 crore.

The Roads & Buildings department has allocated Rs 30 crore on filling potholes apart from Rs 5 crore for the construction of Panchayat Raj roads. As part of welfare, pensions are being given in a large amount that has never been seen anywhere else in the country. He said that Rs 170 crore of NTR Bharosa pension was distributed in the Nuzvid constituency in a year.

He said that the government deserves credit for reviving 204 Anna canteens across the state and satisfying the hunger of the poor. He said that from today onwards, the state government is implementing ‘Talliki Vandanam’. He said that as part of the filling teacher posts, a Mega DSC has been announced with 16,347 posts and examinations are also being conducted.

