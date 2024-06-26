District central library gets fans, tubelights

Eluru: Retired school teacher M Sambasiva Rao and municipal school teacher M Chitti Babu donating five fans and five tubelights to the district central library here on Tuesday.

Addressing media at the library, the senior teachers said that we are donating these fans and tube lights for the convenience of candidates who are preparing for various competitive examinations.

District library Secretary M Shekhar Babu, Deputy Librarian Narayana Rao, Assistant Librarian Sandeep Kumar and the staff of the district library were present.