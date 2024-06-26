  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

District central library gets fans, tubelights

District central library gets fans, tubelights
x
Highlights

Retired school teacher M Sambasiva Rao and municipal school teacher M Chitti Babu donating five fans and five tubelights to the district central library here on Tuesday.

Eluru: Retired school teacher M Sambasiva Rao and municipal school teacher M Chitti Babu donating five fans and five tubelights to the district central library here on Tuesday.

Addressing media at the library, the senior teachers said that we are donating these fans and tube lights for the convenience of candidates who are preparing for various competitive examinations.

District library Secretary M Shekhar Babu, Deputy Librarian Narayana Rao, Assistant Librarian Sandeep Kumar and the staff of the district library were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X