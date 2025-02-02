District collector pays surprise visit to Anganwadi centre

Visakhapatnam : District collector MN Harendhira Prasad instructed Anganwadi employees to provide nutritious food to children.

On Saturday, he paid a surprise visit to an Anganwadi centre located near Aganampudi of Gajuwaka mandal.

The collector examined food packets, milk and eggs provided to the children. He also checked the attendance of the children and the staff as well.

Further, the district collector suggested that the children should be provided with nutritious food and ensured that they maintain punctuality. The staff were directed not to neglect taking care of the children.

As part of the visit, the Collector spent quality time with the children.

He was accompanied by local officials and secretariat employees and Anganwadi staff.