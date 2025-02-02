  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

District collector pays surprise visit to Anganwadi centre

District collector pays surprise visit to Anganwadi centre
x

District collector M N Harendhira Prasad interacting with the children at the Anganwadi centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Highlights

District collector MN Harendhira Prasad instructed Anganwadi employees to provide nutritious food to children.

Visakhapatnam : District collector MN Harendhira Prasad instructed Anganwadi employees to provide nutritious food to children.

On Saturday, he paid a surprise visit to an Anganwadi centre located near Aganampudi of Gajuwaka mandal.

The collector examined food packets, milk and eggs provided to the children. He also checked the attendance of the children and the staff as well.

Further, the district collector suggested that the children should be provided with nutritious food and ensured that they maintain punctuality. The staff were directed not to neglect taking care of the children.

As part of the visit, the Collector spent quality time with the children.

He was accompanied by local officials and secretariat employees and Anganwadi staff.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick