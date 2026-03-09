  1. Home
Divi’s Nari Pro Kabaddi League 2026

  • Created On:  9 March 2026 10:18 AM IST
Divi’s Nari Pro Kabaddi League 2026
Visakhapatnam: Divi’s Laboratories, Chippada, organised a total of 15 matches of Kabaddi competitions for 8 women's Kabaddi teams who took part in the tournament from about seven panchayats.

Bheemunipatnam RDO Sangeeth Madhur inaugurated the match, while the teams showcased enthusiasm to showcase their competitive skills at the event.

Chippada Sindoor and Cherukupally Trishul teams reached the finals.

Chippada Sindoor received the first prize from Divi’s general manager YS Koteswara Rao and deputy general manager P Jagadish.

Varahala Reddy, CSR manager D Suresh Kumar, V Srinivasa Rao, organising secretary Andhra Kabaddi Association, P Apparao, referee board convener, Andhra Kabaddi Association, Andhra Kabaddi Association team, CSR representatives, among others, participated.

