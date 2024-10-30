Live
Diwali asthana celebrations to be held at Tirumala tomorrow: VIP break darshan canceled
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced the cancellation of VIP Break Darshan at the Venkateswara Swamy temple for this Thursday, coinciding with the Diwali Asthana celebrations. Only protocol celebrities will be allowed entry, and no letters of recommendation will be accepted for VIP darshans on Wednesday, as emphasized by TTD officials.
The Diwali Asthana is scheduled to be held in the Srivari Temple on Thursday morning from 7 AM to 9 AM. Later in the evening, Shrimalayappa Swamy, accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi, will process through the streets of Tirumadha to bless the devotees.
In line with the Diwali festivities, TTD has also announced the cancellation of several key services on the 31st, including Tiruppavada, Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, and Arjita Brahmotsavam. However, Tomala and Archana services will be conducted privately.
Devotees are advised to keep these changes in mind and to plan their visit accordingly. TTD officials have assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for the successful organization of the Diwali Asthana, which is celebrated annually at Tirumala, adhering to traditional practices while also incorporating modern management.