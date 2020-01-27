Do we need the council that halts the bills passed in Assembly: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Addressing the assembly on the repeal of council bill on Monday, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has stated that he is very proud to introduce the bill to abolish the legislative council as it is stalling the development of the state with cruel politics. He said the council would need Rs 60 crore a year for maintenance and questioned the need of the council.

The chief minister went overboard and recalled the past comments made by the former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu where the latter has spoken against the setting up of the legislative council. "Even though we could get a majority in the council after a year we are not bothered about the political benefits as we are committed to people's welfare, " Jagan asserted.

He also slammed at the TDP of their false allegations on YSRCP of horse-trading of MLCs. Jagan opined that he is not that loose character as Chandrababu as I am committed to people and accountable for the people. Jagan alleged the opposition of blocking the English medium bill and SC and ST commission bills in council and said that there is a need to abolish the council to take the state forward.