Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Do we need the council that halts the bills passed in Assembly: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Do we need the council that halts the bills passed in Assembly: Jagan Mohan Reddy
Highlights

Addressing the assembly on the repeal of council bill on Monday, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Addressing the assembly on the repeal of council bill on Monday, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has stated that he is very proud to introduce the bill to abolish the legislative council as it is stalling the development of the state with cruel politics. He said the council would need Rs 60 crore a year for maintenance and questioned the need of the council.

The chief minister went overboard and recalled the past comments made by the former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu where the latter has spoken against the setting up of the legislative council. "Even though we could get a majority in the council after a year we are not bothered about the political benefits as we are committed to people's welfare, " Jagan asserted.

He also slammed at the TDP of their false allegations on YSRCP of horse-trading of MLCs. Jagan opined that he is not that loose character as Chandrababu as I am committed to people and accountable for the people. Jagan alleged the opposition of blocking the English medium bill and SC and ST commission bills in council and said that there is a need to abolish the council to take the state forward.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Breaking: AP Assembly passes the repeal of Legislative council bill27 Jan 2020 12:36 PM GMT

Breaking: AP Assembly passes the repeal of Legislative council bill

Do we need the council that halts the bills passed in Assembly: Jagan Mohan Reddy
Do we need the council that halts the bills passed in Assembly:...
Action Making Video From
Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'
Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao backs Jagan
Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao backs Jagan's decision on...
Mayor elections conclude in Hyderabad
Mayor elections conclude in Hyderabad

More From Entertainment

More >>
Action Making Video From 27 Jan 2020 12:05 PM GMT

Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'

A New Poster From
A New Poster From 'Sufna' Is Released
"Gabru…" Song Is Out From
'Gabru…' Song Is Out From 'ShubhMangalZyadaaSavdhaan'
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Gets A New Release Date
Akshay Kumar Is Coming As
Akshay Kumar Is Coming As 'BachchanPandey'


Top