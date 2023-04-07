Doctors to visit each village twice a month

Yerragondapalem (Prakasam district): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to education and health and has been introducing many welfare programmes.

He formally launched the Family Doctor programme at the Primary Health Centre in Gangupalli village of Yerragondapalem mandal, while district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar participated at the district-level inaugural programme at YSR Village Clinic in Gundamala village of Kothapatnam mandal on Thursday. Speaking at Gangupalli, Minister Suresh said the government has launched the family doctor scheme to bring medical and health services to the doorstep of the people. With this programme, the patients need not waste money and time visiting hospitals in town, but the doctor comes to the village. He said that one doctor will be available for the patients at the PHC, while another doctor will visit the YSR Village Clinic, school and Anganwadi centres in 104 vehicles.

The Minister said the doctors will visit one village at least two times in a month and will get to know the case history of the patient just as a family doctor used to do earlier. He said that it is the motto of the Chief Minister that it is better to prevent a disease than to cure it later.

After inaugurating village health clinic in Gundamala, Collector Dinesh Kumar said that each mandal will have at least two PHCs and each PHC will have two doctors. He said every village health clinic can do 14 types of tests and provide 105 types of medicines free of cost to the patients and if necessary, will shift the patient to Aarogyasri network hospital for better treatment. In-charge DMHO Dr Suresh Kumar said that the government has filled all posts to provide efficient services to the patients at ground level and explained the features of the family doctor concept to the villagers.

