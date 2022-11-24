Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad appointed as YSRCP Guntur district chief

Guntur: Government Whip in State Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad has been appointed as YSRCP Guntur district president.

The party high command issued orders to this effect. Prattipadu MLA and party district president Mekathoti Sucharita recently resigned to the party district president post due to health reasons. Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad has been appointed in her place.

He contested on behalf of TDP in 2019 Assembly elections against Mekathoti Sucharita from Prattipadu Assembly constituency and was defeated. He resigned to TDP and MLC post and shifted loyalty to YSRCP and was elected as MLC.

He has to gear up the party in Guntur district for the coming Assembly elections.