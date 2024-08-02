  • Menu
Dokka welcomes SC judgment on SCs categorisation

x

Former minister and TDP leader Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on the SCs categorisation.

Guntur: Former minister and TDP leader Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on the SCs categorisation.

In a statement, he recalled that MRPS had been fighting for the last three decades for SCs categorisation. He said MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga has been fighting hard for SCs categorisation for a long time now.

He recalled that the YSRCP did not extend any support for SCs categorisation and added that Chief

Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is in favour of it and

thanked those who extended their support for SCs categorisation. He urged the State government to implement the SC categorisation.

