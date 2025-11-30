Donate generously for Armed Forces Flag Day, people urged

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A. Syam Prasad has urged the public to donate generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Welfare Fund, which supports the families of soldiers who laid down their lives in service to the nation.

On Saturday, the Collector, along with officials from the District Sainik Welfare Department and military representatives, unveiled the 2025 Flag Day car flags and stickers in his chamber at the Collectorate. He said that the contributions received through the sale of these items form an important part of the annual welfare fund.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that India’s armed forces protect the nation round the clock during war, disasters, and in times of peace. He emphasised that it is the duty of every citizen to uphold the well-being of soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their families. The observance of Flag Day, he added, reflects public respect and gratitude for their service. Officials informed that 5,000 car flags and 3,500 stickers have been readied. The car flags are priced at Rs 5 each and the stickers at Rs 2. Citizens were encouraged to purchase them and contribute voluntarily to the welfare fund. Last year, the district collected Rs 6.68 lakh through public donations.