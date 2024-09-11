Donations pour in for Vijayawada flood victims

Nellore: The SEIL Energy India Limited, one of the largest independent power producers (IPP) in the country donated Rs 50 lakh to the AP Chief Minister's relief fund in the interest of supporting Budameru flood victims Vijayawada.

Company representatives G N Raghu Ram (Head admin and external relations), Albert Dravid Peter (Head corporate social responsibility), CEO Raghav Trivedi along with Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his camp office in Vijayawada and handed over the cheque on Tuesday.

Speaking the occasion, Raghav Trivedi said that the members of the SEIL unit were deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the floods. He assured that the company will extend all support to the government to restore normalcy. Meanwhile, the representatives of Gemini and Fats India Limited (CEF India) Akshay Chowdhry and P Chandra Sekhar Reddy along with Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy met Chief Minister. Chandrababu Naidu and handed over Rs 2 crore cheque to him as part of support to the flood victims on Tuesday.