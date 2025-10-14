Donations pour into TTD Trusts

Tirumala: Various Trusts of TTD had received huge donations to a tune of Rs 1.05 crore on Monday. Four donors have donated to various trusts of TTD.

ADO Foundation, an NGO from Hyderabad, had donated Rs 75 lakh to SV Pranadana Trust, while M Rakesh Reddy from Bangalore had donated Rs 10 lakh to TTD BIRRD Trust.

Simhadri Venkata Sivaprasad from Guntur had donated Rs 10 lakh to SV Annaprasadam Trust and K Giridhar Kumar from Tirupati has donated Rs 10 lakh to SV Vidyadana Trust on Sunday night.

The donors handed over DDs for the said amount to TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at camp office in Tirumala.