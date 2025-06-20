Live
Don’t allow unauthorised constructions: Civic chief
Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya urged the officials not to allow unauthorised constructions and any buildings without plan approval.
The Commissioner along with town planning and health department officials inspected various divisions including Korlagunta, Sai Vishnu Layout, ESI Hospital area to inspect the buildings under construction in the city on Thursday.
She wanted the officials to inspect buildings under construction on a daily basis to ensure no violation and not to hesitate to dismantle if they found any unauthorised construction.
She also inspected sanitation works near these areas and directed the officials to ensure prompt action with regard to PGRS complaints including UDS, cleaning of garbage, lack of sanitation and also cleaning of the drains.
ACP Murthy, Surveyor Koteswar Rao were present.