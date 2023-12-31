Don’t fall for Naidu’s false promises: Jogi Ramesh

Vijayawada: Amid the chants of ‘Jai Jagan’ and blue and green flags fluttering in the air, thousands of supporters gathered in Anakapalli district’s Narsipatnam on Saturday as the YSR Congress Party conducted the Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra. Simultaneously, the bus yatra was also held in Tadikonda and Nandyala assembly constituencies in Guntur and Nandyala districts respectively where a similar response from the public was seen.

Senior party leaders from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, including Deputy Chief Ministers Budi Mutyala Naidu, SB Amzath Basha and K Narayana Swamy, ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Jogi Ramesh, MPs Venkata Satyavathi, Nandigam Suresh, MLAs Umashankar Ganesh, Karnam Dharma Sri, Golla Babu Rao, Mekathoti Sucharita, Shilpa Ravi Chandra Reddy and others participated in the bus yatra meetings and sensitised the people about the transformative initiatives implemented by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government in the last 4.5 years.

Participating in the bus yatra in Narsipatnam, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu contrasted the development of Narsipatnam constituency under the YSRCP government with the TDP’s government. “Under CM Jagan’s leadership, the YSRCP government in the last 4.5 years transformed Narsipatnam constituency into a model constituency in terms of development which TDP failed to achieve in a decade,” he said.

He pointed out that while TDP leader and former Narsiptanam legislator Ch Ayyanna Patrudu confined himself to his home when he served as a MLA and overlooked the public problems in the constituency, the YSRCP legislator Uma Shankar Ganesh is dedicated to resolving the long-pending issues and has undertaken a slew of development works in the constituency.

Highlighting the development works executed in Narsipatnam, MLA Uma Shankar Ganesh said, the YSRCP government has initiated developmental works worth Rs 2,700 crore in Narsipatnam under CM Jagan’s leadership. In addition, the government has undertaken the construction of a medical college at Rs 500 crore enhancing the healthcare access to the poor in the constituency.

Addressing the gathering in Tadikonda in Guntur district as part of the bus yatra, MLA Mekathoti Sucharita denounced TDP's ‘false propaganda’ on the lack of employment opportunities for the youth in AP. “CM Jagan's government has provided 1.5 lakh permanent government jobs to BC, SC, ST and minority youth through the secretariat system in the state, she said. "Furthermore, the YSRCP government has extended welfare benefits worth Rs 700 crore to one lakh families in the Tadikonda constituency," she added.

In response to Chandrababu Naidu's assertions about developing an airport in Kuppam, minister Jogi Ramesh remarked, “Chandrababu Naidu, is notorious for deceiving people and not fulfilling his commitments. He failed to develop Kuppam during his 14-year-long chief ministerial tenure, and is now again giving false hopes to construct an airport and develop Kuppam. Despite serving 14 years as the chief minister, Naidu neglected the Kuppam constituency,” he said.

In Nandyal, MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Reddy remarked, “Does poverty eradication occur through the construction of fancy buildings or constructing an airport akin to Hyderabad? If so, why does poverty persist in our society? Real development transpires only when children from weaker sections are granted access to high-standard education and when the government invests in the upliftment of the people and CM Jagan is rightly doing so.”

He said under Jagan’s government, Nandyal has been made a new district and the government has set up a new medical college wherein 150 students have been pursuing medicine.