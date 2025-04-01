Don’t give political colour to personal conflicts: Minister

Penukonda: Any disruption to law and order under the pretext of political or personal vendettas will not be tolerated, warned BC Welfare Minister S Savitha. She firmly stated that those attempting to create chaos in society by giving political color to personal conflicts would face strict legal action.

The Minister directed district SP V Ratna to take legal measures against individuals involved in violent activities, irrespective of their status. Her remarks come in light of a recent personal clash in Papireddypalli village of Ramagiri mandal, where Kuruba Lingamayya died due to injuries while undergoing treatment at Anantapur Government Hospital.

The Minister paid tributes to Lingamayya’s body, during transit to his native village. She expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and stated that politicising such incidents was inappropriate.

In a press statement released on Monday, Minister Savitha asserted that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State has been witnessing rapid progress in development and welfare initiatives. At such a crucial time, attempts to disrupt peace and security in society will not be tolerated. She declared that factional politics has no place in the state and reiterated that unruly elements would be crushed with an iron fist.

Minister Savitha urged public to stay vigilant against disruptive forces, not to believe in baseless rumors, and to cooperate with the government and the police in maintaining peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, Minister Savitha said that the primary focus is on resolving issues in villages, during a meeting with leaders from Naginayanacheruvu, Gudipalli, Thungodu, Velidadakala, and Nadimpalli villages in Somandepalli mandal on Monday. She also reviewed the existing problems in these villages.

She inquired about various issues faced by the people in each village and assured that the government has already undertaken developmental works in the past nine months and the remaining issues will be addressed in a phased manner, prioritising them accordingly.

The Minister urged people to bring any unresolved issues to her attention. She also emphasised that party activists, who strive hard for the party’s success will get due recognition and respect.