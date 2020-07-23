It is known that Andhra Pradesh Chief VIP Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has advised Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to stop playing cheap politics and in the middle of his speech his mistakenly used 'Judge' word instead of 'Advocate'. So, today he came up with his explanation regarding this issue.

It all happened in yesterday's media meeting… Srikanth questioned Nimmagadda to dole out the names of politicians who are helping him and lending him money to fight cases against the Government in the Supreme court. He mistakenly doled out that how could Nimmagadda afford such expensive 'Judges'. But instead of 'Judges' he actually meant 'Advocates'.

But Srikanth immediately realized his mistake and corrected his sentence. But the damage is already done. So, people targeted him and commented on his speech. So, Srikanth has come up with his explanation and advised media to stop publishing such cheap issues.