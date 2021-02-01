Door-to-door polio immunisation today, tomorrow in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz inaugurated the Pulse Polio immunisation programme by administering the polio drops to children at the CM Health Centre in Giripuram here on Sunday.

Local residents visited the health centre for the pulse polio immunisation programme. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said no polio case has been registered in Krishna district since 2009. He appealed to the people to get their kids administered the polio drops. He said the State government is giving priority to pulse polio immunisation because it is very important to the children. Imtiaz said the Medical and Health department staff will visit the houses Monday and Tuesday to administer the drops to the children, who could not visit the polio centres on Sunday. He said arrangements were made for the polio drops immunisation to 3,79,420 children below five years of age at 2568 centres. He said 5.20 lakh doses of polio drops are kept ready.

Joint Collector L Siva Sankar visited the CM Health Centre at Kreesturajupuram for the polio programme. The staff administered the polio drops to his son. The Joint Collector said polio drops are very important to children and all parents must get their children administered the polio drops without fail.

Thousands of parents in many parts of the city visited the polio immunisation centres and got their children administered the polio drops. District Medical and Health officer Dr M Suhasini and other officials were present.