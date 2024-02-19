  • Menu
DPS wins football tourney
Vijayawada: Delhi Public School football team won the first prize in Konda Memorial football tournament concluded at the IGMC stadium on Sunday. The Under-15 finals held on Sunday. Singh Nagar Football club got the second prize and Vijayawada blues got the third place in the two day NTR district tournament.

In the under-13 category, Youth United Football team won the first prize. The second and third prize secured by Konda Garu memorial team and Delhi Public school. NTR district Football association organized the two day tourney on Saturday and Sunday.

West Godavari Football association president Ali Baba and Vijay Kumar Andhra Pradesh Football Association treasurer were the chief guests. NTR district football association president Y Seshagiri Rao, association secretary B Chakravarthy, Xaviour Football association founder V Samuel, Coach P Ravi Kumar and others present. A total of 17 teams participated in the knockout tournament.

