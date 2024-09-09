  • Menu
Dr Bindu Menon Foundation celebrates 11th anniv

District Collector O Anand and Dr Bindu Menon Foundation Secretary Dr Bindu Menon at a programme in Nellore on Sunday
District Collector O Anand congratulated and applauded Dr Bindu Menon Foundation for its continuous service in healthcare.

Nellore: District Collector O Anand congratulated and applauded Dr Bindu Menon Foundation for its continuous service in healthcare. He was the chief guest at a programme held on the 11th anniversary of the Foundation at Axon Neuro and Rehab care, Ramamurthy Nagar here on Sunday.

Dr Bindu Menon, secretary of the foundation, said the foundation has made significant strides in promoting neurological health and raising awareness about neurological disorders. Over the years, it has organised 250 free health camps, 248 public awareness programmes and launched innovative ‘Neurology on Wheels’ initiative, bringing expert care directly to the doorstep of patients.

Dr Bindu Menon told that they have bought out neurological apps for stroke epilepsy and migraine, which are first time in the country.

