Live
- Mphasis and UWB collaborate to strengthen Bengaluru’s climate resilience
- Don’t sell lands, wait for hike in value: DK Shiva Kumar
- Long wait for metro services on Yellow Line continues
- Dy CM warns officials of action if potholes in Bengaluru not filled within deadline
- Public can reclaim lost items in Namma metro
- BBMP spends Rs 40 cr in 4 yrs
- Bommai confident of getting Wildlife Board’s approval
- Teachers felicitated by Way Foundation
- Dr Bindu Menon Foundation celebrates 11th anniv
- JAIN Launchpad joins forces with K’taka govt to accelerate startup growth
Just In
Dr Bindu Menon Foundation celebrates 11th anniv
District Collector O Anand congratulated and applauded Dr Bindu Menon Foundation for its continuous service in healthcare.
Nellore: District Collector O Anand congratulated and applauded Dr Bindu Menon Foundation for its continuous service in healthcare. He was the chief guest at a programme held on the 11th anniversary of the Foundation at Axon Neuro and Rehab care, Ramamurthy Nagar here on Sunday.
Dr Bindu Menon, secretary of the foundation, said the foundation has made significant strides in promoting neurological health and raising awareness about neurological disorders. Over the years, it has organised 250 free health camps, 248 public awareness programmes and launched innovative ‘Neurology on Wheels’ initiative, bringing expert care directly to the doorstep of patients.
Dr Bindu Menon told that they have bought out neurological apps for stroke epilepsy and migraine, which are first time in the country.