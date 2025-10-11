Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy hails transferred Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar

Puttaparthi: Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy politely met the transferred Sathya Sai District Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar on Friday.

He politely met JC Abhishek Kumar at the Sathya Sai Collectorate, presented a bouquet of flowers and honored him with a shawl.

He praised Abhishek Kumar, who served as JC of Sathya Sai District, for providing excellent services to the people. The former minister asked him to provide his full support for the development of Sathya Sai District in the future.

He was accompanied by leaders and activists of the Puttaparthi constituency alliance parties.