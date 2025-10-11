  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy hails transferred Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar

Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy hails transferred Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar
x
Highlights

Puttaparthi: Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy politely met the transferred Sathya Sai District Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar on Friday. He...

Puttaparthi: Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy politely met the transferred Sathya Sai District Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar on Friday.

He politely met JC Abhishek Kumar at the Sathya Sai Collectorate, presented a bouquet of flowers and honored him with a shawl.

He praised Abhishek Kumar, who served as JC of Sathya Sai District, for providing excellent services to the people. The former minister asked him to provide his full support for the development of Sathya Sai District in the future.

He was accompanied by leaders and activists of the Puttaparthi constituency alliance parties.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick