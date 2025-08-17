Dr Sardar Gouthu Latchanna’s birth anniv organised

Anantapur: The 116th birth anniversary of Dr Sardar Gautu Latchanna, a legendary freedom fighter and social reformer, was celebrated with grandeur at the District Revenue Bhavan in Anantapur on Saturday.

The programme was organised under the aegis of the BC Welfare Department, following the directions of the State Government.

District Revenue Officer A Malola, who attended as the chief guest, paid floral tributes to Latchanna’s portrait and recalled his contributions. He emphasized that after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the only leader honored with the title “Sardar” in India was Gautu Latchanna, whose life was dedicated to the upliftment of backward communities and social justice.

Local MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for officially directing the state-wide observance of Latchanna’s birth anniversary for the first time.

He announced that 40 cents of land had been allocated for the construction of a BC Bhavan in Anantapur and that a statue of Dr. Latchanna would also be installed in the town. He further highlighted the government’s new excise policy, under which toddy workers are being given 10% reservation in liquor shops and bars.

Officials, including BC Welfare Officer Khushboo Kothari, BC Corporation ED Subrahmanyam, Assistant Collector Sachin Sahar, and leaders of several BC associations, participated in the event.

Students from BC Welfare hostels presented cultural programs to mark the occasion.

The event concluded with calls to emulate Latchanna’s ideals of sacrifice and service for the nation and marginalized communities.