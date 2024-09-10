Dr Suryanarayan appointed as IFMA national chairman

Kadiri: Dr Akkamma gari Suryanarayan of ward 16 of Beri Pallikalani has been appointed as the national chairman India Film Makers Association (IFMA) and S Badulla as the Joint Secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Indian Film Maker Association. National presidents of Indian Film Makers Association Dilip Kumar and Ramachandra Reddy have announced this here on Monday.

A Suryanarayan expressed happiness on being appointed as the national chairman at a press meet here on Monday and assured of rendering service to the film industry and contribute to the artistes. Meanwhile, International Film Festival of Odisha is going to be held in Bhubaneswar on September 17. The festival showcases short, authentic films made by filmmakers from all over the world. About 100 films have been screened in this festival held at Jaydev Bhavan. Filmmakers of feature films, short films, documentaries, web series also can participate in this film festival.

National president Dilip Kumar, HR Reddy, chairman A Suryanarayan, general secretary Ramachandra Reddy, film director Pawan Kumar, S Badullah, Odisha State president KK Suman and others were present.