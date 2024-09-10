Live
- GST Council to Review 18% Tax on Insurance Premiums by October
- Apple Unveils iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Availability and Features
- Ganesh Utsav 2024: Alternative Days for Immersing Bappa Idol Aside from Anant Chaturdashi
- IND vs BAN Test match: Rishabh Pant Returns Indian Team for First Test
- Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch
- Sub-standard conditions in Noida continue to hamper start of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match on Day 2
- Rana, Dulquer collaborate for multilingual film ‘Kaantha’
- PKL 11: Hyderabad to host the first leg from October 18 to November 9
- ‘Kannappa’ team gives b’day treat to Akshay Kumar
- Apple Glowtime Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series and All that Apple Announced
Just In
Dr Suryanarayan appointed as IFMA national chairman
Dr Akkamma gari Suryanarayan of ward 16 of Beri Pallikalani has been appointed as the national chairman India Film Makers Association (IFMA) and S Badulla as the Joint Secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Indian Film Maker Association.
Kadiri: Dr Akkamma gari Suryanarayan of ward 16 of Beri Pallikalani has been appointed as the national chairman India Film Makers Association (IFMA) and S Badulla as the Joint Secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Indian Film Maker Association. National presidents of Indian Film Makers Association Dilip Kumar and Ramachandra Reddy have announced this here on Monday.
A Suryanarayan expressed happiness on being appointed as the national chairman at a press meet here on Monday and assured of rendering service to the film industry and contribute to the artistes. Meanwhile, International Film Festival of Odisha is going to be held in Bhubaneswar on September 17. The festival showcases short, authentic films made by filmmakers from all over the world. About 100 films have been screened in this festival held at Jaydev Bhavan. Filmmakers of feature films, short films, documentaries, web series also can participate in this film festival.
National president Dilip Kumar, HR Reddy, chairman A Suryanarayan, general secretary Ramachandra Reddy, film director Pawan Kumar, S Badullah, Odisha State president KK Suman and others were present.