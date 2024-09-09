Live
Dr Tulasi Reddy congratulates newly appointed Cong leaders
Kadapa: Senior Congress leader and former MP Dr Narreddy Tulasi Reddy congratulated Vijaya Jyothi and Afzal Khan over their appointment as the party district president and city president. He expressed confidence that Congress will strengthen further under their leadership in the district and the city, at a press conference at district party office here on Sunday.
Tulasi Reddy thanked party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and State president YS Sharmila Reddy for their decisions. He also praised the efforts of the outgoing district president Gundlakunta Sriramulu and city president Vishnupreetam Reddy for their contribution to the party.
On this occasion, Dr Tulasi Reddy urged the Central government to declare Vijayawada disaster as national disaster and release Rs 5,000 crore towards relief. He also demanded immediate implementation of ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme for farmers and called for starting of the construction of Kadapa-Renigunta national highway, which has been delayed due to pending forest clearances.