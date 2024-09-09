  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dr Tulasi Reddy congratulates newly appointed Cong leaders

Congress leader Dr Narreddy Tulasi Reddy congratulating Afzal Khan over his appointment as the party city president
x

Congress leader Dr Narreddy Tulasi Reddy congratulating Afzal Khan over his appointment as the party city president

Highlights

Senior Congress leader and former MP Dr Narreddy Tulasi Reddy congratulated Vijaya Jyothi and Afzal Khan over their appointment as the party district president and city president.

Kadapa: Senior Congress leader and former MP Dr Narreddy Tulasi Reddy congratulated Vijaya Jyothi and Afzal Khan over their appointment as the party district president and city president. He expressed confidence that Congress will strengthen further under their leadership in the district and the city, at a press conference at district party office here on Sunday.

Tulasi Reddy thanked party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and State president YS Sharmila Reddy for their decisions. He also praised the efforts of the outgoing district president Gundlakunta Sriramulu and city president Vishnupreetam Reddy for their contribution to the party.

On this occasion, Dr Tulasi Reddy urged the Central government to declare Vijayawada disaster as national disaster and release Rs 5,000 crore towards relief. He also demanded immediate implementation of ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme for farmers and called for starting of the construction of Kadapa-Renigunta national highway, which has been delayed due to pending forest clearances.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick