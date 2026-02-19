Drainage woes, crop losses in Godavari dist raised in Assembly

Amaravati: In the State Assembly on Wednesday, Razole MLA Deva Varaprasad highlighted the severe drainage problems affecting his constituency in the twin Godavari districts. He stated that due to the failure of the drainage system, nearly 6,000 acres of crops were submerged during the previous and current Kharif seasons, causing heavy losses to farmers. He urged the government to provide immediate compensation to the affected farmers.

The MLA further said that rising sea levels, land subsidence, and increasing salinity in drainage water have severely damaged coconut plantations across more than one lakh acres. Thousands of coconut trees have reportedly dried up and become unproductive. Referring to technical committee reports, he requested that the issue be declared a natural calamity and that a special relief package be announced. He also informed the House that a LiDAR survey is currently underway to assess the extent of the damage.

Responding to the concerns, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu acknowledged the seriousness of the drainage problem in the twin Godavari districts. He said that no funds were allocated for drainage development during the previous five years, which worsened the situation.

To ensure a permanent solution, the government has released Rs 17 crore to conduct a comprehensive survey as part of a project-based approach.

After the survey is completed, the findings will be presented to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and necessary action will be taken with bank support.

The Minister also stated that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan personally visited the affected areas along with an expert team to review the damage to coconut plantations. Reports indicate large-scale crop loss in villages such as Kesanapalli and Shankaraguptam under Malkipuram and Mamidikuduru mandals.

Approximately one lakh coconut trees have been damaged, and the Horticulture Department has proposed financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per tree, totalling Rs 10 crore. The proposal has been sent to the Finance Department for approval. For a long-term solution, the government has sanctioned Rs 20.77 crore for the “Shankaraguptam major drain modernisation” works, and the foundation stone has already been laid by the Deputy Chief Minister.

Additionally, under the Coconut Development Board’s Replanting & Rejuvenation (R&R) scheme, Rs 32,500 per hectare is being provided. Under the MGNREGS-linked horticulture scheme, financial assistance of up to Rs 99,181 per acre is being planned for removing old trees and planting new ones. The Minister assured that the most beneficial scheme would be implemented to ensure justice for farmers.