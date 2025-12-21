Dried ganja, 300 ganja plants seized in Alur

Alur (Kurnool district): Pattikonda DSP Venkatramaiah confirmed seizure of illegally cultivated ganja following a Friday raid at Degulapadu village in Kurnool district. Based on reliable intelligence, authorities discovered ganja being grown as an inter-crop with red gram and chili across 18 acres of Endowments Department land.

The operation, led by SI Satish Kumar, CI Ravi Shankar Reddy, and excise and revenue officials, resulted in the uprooting of approximately 300 ganja plants and the seizure of five kilograms of dried ganja. A local resident, Unebadi Shivayya, was identified as the cultivator.

The DSP noted that this crackdown aligns with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directive for a state-wide vigil against narcotics. Special teams have been formed to eradicate cultivation and protect the public.

Warning that drug abuse is destroying the lives of local youth, Venkatramaiah urged the public to report illegal activities. He assured citizens that the identity of informers would remain strictly confidential.