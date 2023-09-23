Live
- Deaf Cricket Championship to start from Sept 25
- Hindi Diwas celebrated in CUO
- DGP: Police facing unique challenges arising from borderless nature of cybercrimes
- Andhra Pradesh: Bus rams into students in Chilakaluripet, one dead
- Hyderabad: Souring Indo-Canadian ties keep Telugu students on edge
- Naveen had been working for women’s reservation for a long time: Mangaraj
- Pramila Mallik elected unopposed: Odisha Assembly gets first woman Speaker
- How to create multiple personal profiles on Facebook
- Odisha govt presents Rs 28,200 cr supplementary budget
- Get iPhone 15 Series mobiles delivered in 10 minutes at Blinkit; Find details
Just In
Drinking water supply: Contractors’ dues will be cleared soon says Audimulapu Suresh
Ongole (Prakasam district): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan...
Ongole (Prakasam district): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given green signal for the clearance of pending bills for drinking water supply. He advised the contractors to get their bills uploaded to the payment platform for the release of funds immediately.
Explaining in a statement on Friday, the Minister said that the RWS wing is supplying drinking water through tankers in the habitations, where water shortage exists. He said about Rs 236 crore bills are pending with the government to the contractors, who supplied drinking water. He said that about Rs 130 crore of the pending bills are of the contractors from Prakasam district and that a large portion of the payments needs to be made to the contractors, who supplied water to the habitations in Podili sub-division.
Minister Suresh said that he took up the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister at the time of the cabinet meeting on September 20, and the CM assured him that the issue would be taken care of in a couple of days. He informed that following the orders of the CM, engineer-in-chief Krishna Reddy ordered the PAO, DTO, and STOs to upload the pending bills and sanctioned about Rs 236.34 lakh for their clearance. The contractors also thanked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning the funds for the clearance of the dues for supplying drinking water.