Driving failures surge on automated driving test tracks

Tirupati : The introduction of Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTT) in Tirupati has led to a sharp decline in driving test pass rates, plummeting from 80 per cent to nearly 50 per cent since the system’s rollout. Designed to eliminate human error and malpractice, the high-tech evaluation now demands near-perfect performance from candidates, ensuring only the most proficient drivers earn their licenses.

Equipped with 21 CCTV cameras, 12 signal lights and 300 bullet sensors, the ADTT system meticulously monitors every move. Unlike the previous system, which often overlooked minor errors, the sensor-based evaluation flags even the smallest misstep, frequently resulting in automatic disqualification.

Since its implementation in January, about 15 per cent of Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) applicants have passed the test, while two-wheeler candidates have fared better, with a success rate of around 65 per cent. Transport authorities defend the stricter evaluation, arguing that the drop in pass rates is a necessary step to ensure that only genuinely skilled drivers take to the road.

Candidates must navigate eight specific track sections while carrying an RFID tag that activates the evaluation upon scanning. Any delay in starting triggers a ‘Jump Signal’ error.

Additional challenges include maintaining momentum on a gradient track without rolling back more than 12 inches, executing parallel parking and coming to a complete stop for unexpected obstacles.

The system permits a maximum of only two mistakes before the candidate fails and must wait seven days to retake the test. A second consecutive failure extends the waiting period to 15 days.

Tirupati district transport officer K Murali Mohan told The Hans India that pass rates are gradually improving as candidates adapt to the new system. “Initially, the failure rate was quite high, but now around 50 percent are passing, which is a welcome development.

Earlier, candidates were allowed to practice on the track a day before their test, which helped them acclimate to the testing environment. To assist them, we now allow practice sessions on the ADTT under the supervision of two officials before they actually take the test. This has contributed to the declining failure rate”, he explained.

Many candidates, however, feel the system is excessively unforgiving, with even minor errors leading to failure and causing frustration. The ‘8’ turn and reverse parking on the T-track have proven especially challenging. “Earlier, small mistakes were overlooked, but now the sensors catch everything instantly”, one applicant shared.

Despite the challenges, some acknowledge the benefits of the new system. “It’s tough, but it ensures that only skilled drivers get licenses. In the long run, this will enhance road safety”, another candidate remarked.

While the ADTT’s stringent assessment may pose difficulties for aspiring drivers, authorities believe it is a crucial step toward improving driving standards and reducing road accidents.