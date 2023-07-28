DRM inspects Visakhapatnam station

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Saurabh Prasad inspected Visakhapatnam railway station on Thursday.

Among other areas of focus, the inspection aimed at taking stock of developmental activities, amenities, facilities and station redevelopment activities. The Divisional Railway Manager examined issues related to cleanliness, coach maintenance and safety related ones and stressed on having first hand feedback in order to enhance passenger convenience. The DRM was accompanied by ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Deputy Chief Engineer (Gati Sakthi) Sairaj along with senior officers from various departments.

Also, the DRM inspected Gati Sakthi office at Gnanapuram side of the Visakhapatnam railway station, where the station redevelopment activities are in progress. He interacted with the Gati Sakthi officials to review the progress of the works and take stock of works to be carried out in future. Locations for the construction of the multilevel car parking sites were inspected.

After inspecting the waiting halls, AC relaxing lounge, food courts and one station one product etikoppaka stall, the DRM interacted with the vendors.

Further, Saurabh Prasad interacted with the passengers in waiting halls and paid attention to their grievances. He told the passengers to keep the premises clean and use dustbins for proper disposal of litter and avoid footboard and ticketless travel.

Meanwhile, the DRM appreciated RPF and commercial teams for their swift action in tracing a missing mobile phone and returning to a passenger. The complaint was registered by the passenger travelling in Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Vistadome coach.