DRM inspects Vizianagaram-Bobbili line

Vizianagaram: Divisional railway manager (DRM), Waltair Saurabh Prasad inspected Vizianagaram-Bobbili-Salur line on Tuesday. He conducted window trailing inspection from Vizianagaram to Bobbili and then thorough inspection of Bobbili-Salur line.

Saurabh Prasad checked Salur station and interacted with passengers and villagers for planning introduction of train services in Bobbili-Salur section. He inspected the amenities at the station and also enquired about the facilities in the section. So far, a rail bus was running between Bobbili-Salur.

Later, the DRM inspected the Bobbili station for the amenities, facilities at the station. He discussed the planning of the station which is to be developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He inspected passenger amenities at Parvathipuram station and reviewed station redevelopment plan under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The Parvathipuram station is also one of the 15 stations in division, chosen for the station’s developmental activities.

Senior divisional engineer (coordination) A K Moharana, other officers G Suneel Kumar, A K Tripathi, Shiva Prasad and others were present.