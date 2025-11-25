DRM presents safety awards 2025-26

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Safety Awards 2025-26 presented here on Monday to recognise the exceptional vigilance and devotion to duty by the Railway staff of Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, who played crucial roles in averting major mishaps through timely action and alertness.

DRM Lalit Bohra presented the awards to acknowledge professionalism and swift response to safety threats encountered during train operations. Staff from various departments were felicitated with the awards such as trackmen, keymen, station masters, and loco pilots, whose prompt actions protected railway infrastructure and safe train operations.

Trackman Kumar Sahab at Tyada noticed and addressed a broken check rail, preventing a possible accident in July. Trackman Suresh Kumar Sahoo at Dabpal station detected a fallen boulder obstructing the track and stopped train movement.

Trackman Jnanaranjan Sahoo working at Badenarpur alerted authorities who observed boulders on both up and down lines, allowing for prompt protective measures. Rakesh Kumar, Keyman woking at Kawargaon has prevented potential danger by reporting rainwater overflow on a major bridge during heavy rains.

Track maintainer N Vara Prasad at Kaklur had Identified and escalated blockage from a fallen boulder on the track. Track maintainer M Kurmarao at Kaklur ensured safety during mobile night patrolling by reporting obstruction.

Piontsman M Krishnam Naidu at Kantakapalle averted a fire risk by detecting brake binding and a suspected hot axle in a moving freight train in the month of September.

Station Master D Santhosh Kumar swiftly responded and stopped a passenger train on noticing technical brake binding in September.

Senior assistant loco pilot B Tirupathi Rao of Visakhapatnam reported a broken spring in a locomotive during inspection, facilitating safe detachment and replacement in July. Senior section engineer G Nagesh completed major station drawing assignments and instrumental modifications for signalling and safety enhancement during the period of 2024-25. These employees were felicitated with safety awards.

They demonstrated remarkable commitment to railway safety by taking decisive action in potentially hazardous situations, ensuring passenger safety and maintaining operational integrity.