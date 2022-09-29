DRM Shivendra Mohan stresses on Hindi use in official working

Vijayawada: As part of Raj Bhasha Pakhwada-2022, Vijayawada Division of SCR observed Fortnight Hindi Week celebrations from September 16 to 29. Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan graced the occasion as chief guest on the concluding day ceremony of Raj Bhasha Pakhwada-2022 held at divisional conference hall here on Thursday.

ADRMs M Srikanth and D Srinivasa Rao were present on the occasion.

Shivendra Mohan emphasised on the implementation of Hindi language in day to day official working. He said Hindi language is very easy to learn and converse and the best way to achieve it is by daily practice and implementation. He lauded the efforts of Hindi Department of Vijayawada for successfully conducting Hindi Saptah with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions held during Hindi Saptah. Certificates and prizes were presented to 25 employees.

Raj Bhasha Department has organised essay writing, elocution, dictation, Hindi type writing, newspaper reading and noting/drafting competitions during Hindi week.

Around 100 employees across the Division participated in all the competitions.

Raj Bhasha Adhikari Asha Mahesh Kumar proposed a vote of thanks. Hindi Department Staff, Inspectors and Staff participated in the concluding day ceremony.