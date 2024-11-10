Drone pilot training programme in VSU soon

Live
As per the wish of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Vikrama Simhapuri University(VSU) is going to start drone pilot training very soon.
Nellore : As per the wish of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Vikrama Simhapuri University(VSU) is going to start drone pilot training very soon.
As part of this initiative, five representatives from various companies - Ritish Kumar Singh, General Manager of R Fly Innovations Private Limited; Barahalikar Narasinga Rao, CEO of Earth Now Pvt Ltd; Pavan Kumar Chittee, MD& CEOof PBC’s Aerohub Pvt Ltd; Srinivasa Prasad Kunderu from AURA NTIUS(10 TECH World Aviation PVt Ltd; and Vamsi Krishna Rayala from SVU RUSA - met VSU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Sarangam Vijaya Bhaskar Rao at his chamber and discussed about the course.
On this occasion, the team have specified that they are keen on taking up the drone pilot training programme to provide employment to youth in Nellore district. They detailed that the service utilisation would be in agriculture, space technologies, entertainment, logistics, aqua culture, survey, power, distribution, infrastructure, aviation&automobiles, forests, urban development etc.
The companies have Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with VSU.
VSU Registrar Dr KSunitha and others were present.