Drone surveillance cracks down on liquor brewing

Tirupati: In a breakthrough against illicit liquor brewing, Tirupati district police leveraged drone technology to uncover hidden brewing spots and apprehend offenders. Acting on the directives of District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju, Bhakarapet Circle Inspector Imran Basha led targeted operations on Sunday within the Yerravaripalem police station jurisdiction.

Using drones fitted with high-resolution cameras, the police team identified concealed stashes of illicit liquor at Vemulawada village and along the Talakona water canal. Swiftly responding to the findings, local police and Special Party personnel raided the locations, seizing nine litres of illegally brewed liquor. Two suspects, Vemula Hanumanthu and S Muniswamy, were arrested as they tried to flee.

SP Raju emphasised that drone surveillance would be a key strategy moving forward to detect and dismantle illegal brewing networks across Tirupati district.

He assured that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in the production or sale of illicit liquor.

The operation saw the coordinated efforts of local police teams, Special Party units, and STF personnel.

Reinforcing the district’s stance on illegal activities, SP Raju stated that drone monitoring would be intensified in vulnerable rural pockets to ensure swift action against offenders.