Drone surveillance to check ganja smuggling

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said that drones are being used to track and combat ganja cultivation and smuggling in the district.

Speaking to media here on Monday, he emphasised the importance of ongoing vehicle checks with dog squads to deter illegal activities and urged tribals not to engage in ganja cultivation or transportation. Paderu ASP Diraj, SB CI Appala Naidu, and Sub-Inspectors K Ramakrishna and KV Nagarjuna were present. The SP reported the seizure of 961 kilograms of ganja and the arrest of six persons in two cases in the Koyyuru mandal over the weekend.

Authorities also confiscated two cars, one auto-rickshaw, one motorcycle, and four mobile phones. They are currently searching for seven suspects who fled the scene.

In one incident, on Sunday police stopped an auto-rickshaw in Gudlapalli village, where four people were found transporting 110 kilograms of ganja.

When the suspects spotted the police, they attempted to flee but were caught. The police discovered the ganja concealed in three gunny bags.

Additionally, at the Cheedipalem Junction on Monday, two persons on a motorcycle and five others in two cars abandoned their vehicles upon seeing the police. Two car drivers Pangi Vamsi and Korra Vasanthu were apprehended.

In total, 185 packets of ganja were found in one car, and 94 packets in another, amounting to 851 kilograms were seized. The police also recovered the motorcycle, two cars, one mobile phone, and 279 packets of ganja. Search operations are underway to trace the fleeing suspects, the police said.