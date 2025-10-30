Drones to assess cyclone damage

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha, on Wednesday reviewed the performance of drones introduced by the Drone Corporation for the preliminary assessment of Cyclone Montha damages in the district. He also observed the working conditions of the drones. The review meeting was held at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The collector said drones are being deployed to assess the extent of damage to crops, roads, bridges, houses, and other infrastructure across the district in a quick, accurate, and transparent manner.

Plans are underway to allot one drone to each mandal to ensure comprehensive coverage of all cyclone-affected areas, he said. Dr Lakshmisha explained that dedicated drone teams have been formed for all 20 mandals in the district. With the help of high-resolution imagery and aerial footage, drones can provide reliable evidence of damage across vast and inaccessible regions far more efficiently than traditional survey methods, he said. He added that drone technology allows for the creation of digital maps, photographs, and 3D models of affected areas, which would help improve accuracy and transparency in damage reporting and relief distribution.

The collector emphasised that the data collected would play a vital role in planning rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of the cyclone. He urged the public to extend full cooperation to officials engaged in the damage assessment process, stating that modern technology is being used with the sole aim of providing timely and effective assistance to the cyclone-affectedpeople.