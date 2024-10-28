Drones to check illegal sand transportation

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has directed the police to use technology if need be and ensure that the free sand policy was implemented without any problems and also make sure that no illegal transportation of sand takes place.

Following this direction, the NTR district police are using drones to check illegal transportation of sand in Kanchikacherla, Chandarlapadu, Nandigama and Veerulapadu mandals. The police along with the revenue and other departments are keeping a vigil and preventing the illegal transportation of sand.

The police decided to use drones following complaints that the sand mafia was finding new methods to transport sand illegally. They noticed illegal storage of sand in large quantities in Kanchikacherla area. The sand mafia is generally active and exploits the sand for sale illegally in these areas.

Circle Inspector Chavan said the police teams would rush to the spot and prevent the transportation by lorries and other vehicles after noticing the illegal activities.

Huge quantity of sand is available in the sand reaches along the Krishna river in NTR district and it should reach the consumers within the state as per the norms prescribed by the government. Drones will play a key role in identifying the vehicles carrying sand loads and illegal stock points in the rural and interior areas. He said drones can also be used to identify the stock points and sand dumps.

It may be recalled that ever since the government announced free sand policy, there have been complaints of not only the MLAs interfering in the implementation of sand policy but also illegal transportation by the sand mafia. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu warned partymen and told them that all MLAs should keep their hands off the implementation of sand policy. He told them that he was not 2014 Naidu but 1995 CM and would be ruthless in acting against those who violate the rules. He said the goal of the policy must be achieved at any cost.

“We introduced the free sand policy to make sand available to the common and middle-class people and facilitate the construction of houses,” he noted and said that a change must be seen in next days. Sand should be widely available in the state. All obstacles should be removed, and free sand provided to the common people, he added.