Drug abuse alarming among children in Kadapa: MLA Madhavi Reddy

Vijayawada: Drug menace reached an alarming situation among teenagers in Kadapa, according to Kadapa MLA R Madhavi Reddy.

Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday, the MLA said that several poor women complained to her over deteriorating health conditions of their children due to drug abuse. She said the ganja menace also increased during the past five years and there is a threat of youth turning into anti-social elements in future due to addiction.

“Teenagers are forming into 10-member groups and getting addicted to injections of painkillers which serve as a sedative. I have complained to district superintendent of police along with the other women over the drug abuse among children seeking action against pharmacists who are selling painkillers without prescription,” she explained.

She stressed the need for strict action on medical shops to save the children from getting addicted to drugs. She said the ganja menace has also increased in the past five years.

Earlier, speaking in Legislative Assembly, Madhavi Reddy said that women and children are first victims of crime. She said teenagers are getting addicted to ganja and drugs and blamed deterioration of law and order in the past five years for this pathetic situation. Besides, innocent people were harassed through social media during YSRCP regime, she said.

Welcoming stringent laws to curb ganja, drug menace and crime against women and children, the MLA said that several children in Kadapa are getting addicted to drugs and are using the powder of painkillers as a sedative through injecting them on their own by forming into groups. She appealed to Chief Minister and home minister to take stringent action on the medical shops selling painkillers without prescription.