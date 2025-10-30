  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Drug addiction a social concern, not just a personal issue: IGP Ravi Krishna

Drug addiction a social concern, not just a personal issue: IGP Ravi Krishna
x

IGP Ake Ravi Krishna, SP L Subba Rayudu and Dr Padmavathi at de-addiction centre in Ruia hospital in Tirupati on Wednesday

Highlights

Tirupati: Inspector General of Police (Eagle Range) Ake Ravi Krishna said, drug addiction is not merely an individual problem but a serious social...

Tirupati: Inspector General of Police (Eagle Range) Ake Ravi Krishna said, drug addiction is not merely an individual problem but a serious social concern that demands collective action. He said helping addicts reintegrate into society was a noble cause and urged rehabilitation centres to extend holistic support to those undergoing treatment.

Ravi Krishna, accompanied by Tirupati District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu, visited de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Ruia Hospital here on Wednesday. The officers inspected facilities and reviewed medical and counselling services being offered to recovering patients.

“Drug addiction affects not just the person but the entire community. The government is closely monitoring and supporting these centres to ensure effective rehabilitation,” Ravi Krishna said. SP Subba Rayudu said the police have intensified efforts to curb transport and use of narcotic substances. Alongside enforcement, awareness programmes and rehabilitation initiatives are being conducted to steer young people away from drug abuse.

“For a secure and bright future, our youth must stay away from drugs,” he said, urging the public to ‘Say no to drugs – win your life.’ He reiterated the department’s commitment to maintaining a tough stance against drug-related offences while continuing awareness and rehabilitation campaigns to protect the younger generation.

Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr J Radha, Dr Hari Krishna, Additional SP (Law and Order) Ravi Manohar Achari, Eagle team members, DSPs, CIs, District Drug Control Director Hariprasad, Drug Inspector Reethu, and Head of the Psychiatry and De-Addiction Centre Dr Padmavathi were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick