Drug addiction a social concern, not just a personal issue: IGP Ravi Krishna

Tirupati: Inspector General of Police (Eagle Range) Ake Ravi Krishna said, drug addiction is not merely an individual problem but a serious social concern that demands collective action. He said helping addicts reintegrate into society was a noble cause and urged rehabilitation centres to extend holistic support to those undergoing treatment.

Ravi Krishna, accompanied by Tirupati District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu, visited de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Ruia Hospital here on Wednesday. The officers inspected facilities and reviewed medical and counselling services being offered to recovering patients.

“Drug addiction affects not just the person but the entire community. The government is closely monitoring and supporting these centres to ensure effective rehabilitation,” Ravi Krishna said. SP Subba Rayudu said the police have intensified efforts to curb transport and use of narcotic substances. Alongside enforcement, awareness programmes and rehabilitation initiatives are being conducted to steer young people away from drug abuse.

“For a secure and bright future, our youth must stay away from drugs,” he said, urging the public to ‘Say no to drugs – win your life.’ He reiterated the department’s commitment to maintaining a tough stance against drug-related offences while continuing awareness and rehabilitation campaigns to protect the younger generation.

Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr J Radha, Dr Hari Krishna, Additional SP (Law and Order) Ravi Manohar Achari, Eagle team members, DSPs, CIs, District Drug Control Director Hariprasad, Drug Inspector Reethu, and Head of the Psychiatry and De-Addiction Centre Dr Padmavathi were also present.