‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra’ enters 3rd day

Vijayawada: The third day of the 510-km ‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra’ cycle rally, aimed at creating a drug-free society, was launched in a grand manner in the Patamata Police Station limits in Vijayawada of NTR district on Thursday.

The 35-day awareness yatra is being organised under the leadership of NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhar Babu and district collector G Lakhsmisha, as part of a sustained campaign to combat drug abuse across the district.

Students and staff of Aditya Degree College and GDET Municipal Corporation High School accorded a warm welcome to the rally participants by showering flowers. Thirty students from GDET MCH School actively took part in the rally by cycling alongside the participants, raising slogans of ‘Say No to Drugs’.

The rally later reached NSM School, where students were sensitised on the harmful effects of drug abuse with the message, “My life is precious - I say no to drugs.”

The cycle rally continued via Dasaripeta and concluded at Padavala Revu after spreading awareness among students and the general public at various locations en-route.

DCP Krishna Kanth Patel, MADCP Murali Krishna, ACP Damodar, Patamata Inspector Pawan Kishore, Task Force team, Eagle team, and around 300 students from Aditya Degree College and students from GDET School participated in the programme.