Drunk men behaved indecently with a woman in Narsipatnam

Narsipatnam: In an incident, two men who were under alcohol influence has attacked an auto driver and behaved indecently with his wife by pulling off her saree over not giving side to their bike.

According to the police, Murthy Nanibabu, an auto driver, his wife Rajeshwari and along with his brother Appalaraju were on the way to the Narsipatnam government hospital on Wednesday.

In this context, B Ramakrishna and E Nageswara Rao, who were fully drunk tried to overtake the auto. Due to heavy traffic, Nanibabu, who was driving the auto didn't give the side to them.

With this, the two men on the bike became anger, stopped the auto after following some distance and attacked the auto driver. At that time, the auto driver's wife Rajeshwari tried to stop them. In the clash, they pulled off her saree and abused her in the name of the caste. On receiving the information from the victim, the police registered a case and investigating further.