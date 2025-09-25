  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

DSC selected candidates depart to Amaravati for appointment letters

DSC selected candidates depart to Amaravati for appointment letters
x
Highlights

In a significant development for the education sector, candidates selected for teaching positions through the 2025 District Selection Committee (DSC)...

In a significant development for the education sector, candidates selected for teaching positions through the 2025 District Selection Committee (DSC) in Krishna district have travelled to Amaravati to collect their appointment documents.

The group, accompanied by family members, was sent off in approximately 66 buses from Pamarru, where a ceremonial puja was conducted by education department officials and local coalition leaders prior to their departure. Drone footage capturing the scene has showcased the impressive convoy of buses on their important journey.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick