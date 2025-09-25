DSC selected candidates depart to Amaravati for appointment letters

In a significant development for the education sector, candidates selected for teaching positions through the 2025 District Selection Committee (DSC) in Krishna district have travelled to Amaravati to collect their appointment documents.

The group, accompanied by family members, was sent off in approximately 66 buses from Pamarru, where a ceremonial puja was conducted by education department officials and local coalition leaders prior to their departure. Drone footage capturing the scene has showcased the impressive convoy of buses on their important journey.