DSP Amit Bardar tours faction-affected village in Tadipatri

Tadipatri : District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, IPS today conducted a field visit in faction-affected villages in the Tadipatri area to assess the situation and discuss measures to ensure peaceful elections.





SP Bardar visited the Tadipatri SDPO office, where he reviewed the latest situation in the area. He then proceeded to field visits to various faction-affected villages, including Veerapuram, where he inspected the police picket and interacted with the staff and villagers. During his visit, SP Bardar emphasized the need for constant vigilance and timely reporting of any developments.





He also inspected vehicles at the Shivalayam check post on Kadapa road to prevent smuggling of cash, liquor, and other illegal items. At the Tadipatri Rural Police Station, SP Bardar instructed officers on their duties and precautions during the election. He later met with residents of Gangadevi Palli, urging them to refrain from violence and co-operate in maintaining peace. SP Bardar stressed that involvement in criminal cases not only affects individuals but also their families.



He appealed to the public to prioritize peaceful elections and work together with the police to create a conducive atmosphere. Additional SP G Ramakrishna, DSP CM Gangaiah, Circle Inspectors Murali Krishna, Lakshmikanth Reddy accompanied the SP Bardar.