Live
- Chandrababu extends Sankranti greetings to Telugu people
- Piyush Goyal urges cleantech sector to go for self-sustaining innovations
- Yogi flags off 100 new buses for Mahakumbh devotees
- Yemen's Houthis to 'pay heavy price' for attacking Israel, warns Netanyahu
- Yogi inaugurates UP Darshan Mandapam
- AAP, BJP cross swords over Purvanchali voters
- Ram Mandir a symbol of faith for generations: HM Shah on 1st anniv of Pran Pratishtha
- Congress Faces Internal Strife as Activists Disagree at Vadde Obanna Birth Anniversary Event
- Comic Con India’s much-awaited 12th edition to be held on Jan 18-19
- Police making efforts to recover weapons disposed of by Maoists: HM
Just In
DTO warns private buses against excess fare
Tirupati: District Transport Officer (DTO) Korrapati Murali Mohan warned of taking action against private bus operators, if they collect excess fare...
Tirupati: District Transport Officer (DTO) Korrapati Murali Mohan warned of taking action against private bus operators, if they collect excess fare from passengers, who will go to their native places for Sankranti festival.
The DTO said that private buses should have valid documents and proper authorization for transporting passengers and warned that severe action will be taken on those buses operating against rules or violating guidelines and buses will be seized. He said special teams comprising senior Road Transport Authority (RTA) officers were formed to check private buses operating during Sankranti festival. The checking will continue for 10 days till all people who went to their villages return.
Murali Mohan also said private operators should not transport commercial goods and take all required measures for the convenience and safety of the passengers. Contract carriage bus drivers should refrain from taking alcohol when driving the bus, he stated.