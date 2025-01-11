DTO warns private buses against excess fare

Tirupati: District Transport Officer (DTO) Korrapati Murali Mohan warned of taking action against private bus operators, if they collect excess fare from passengers, who will go to their native places for Sankranti festival.

The DTO said that private buses should have valid documents and proper authorization for transporting passengers and warned that severe action will be taken on those buses operating against rules or violating guidelines and buses will be seized. He said special teams comprising senior Road Transport Authority (RTA) officers were formed to check private buses operating during Sankranti festival. The checking will continue for 10 days till all people who went to their villages return.

Murali Mohan also said private operators should not transport commercial goods and take all required measures for the convenience and safety of the passengers. Contract carriage bus drivers should refrain from taking alcohol when driving the bus, he stated.